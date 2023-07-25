The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 547.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.74. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

