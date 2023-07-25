Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter. Tractor Supply has set its FY23 guidance at $10.30-$10.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $214.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

