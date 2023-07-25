Tronox (TROX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tronox Stock Performance

Tronox stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 37.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

