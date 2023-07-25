TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

NYSE TBI opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at TrueBlue

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,976.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,976.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

