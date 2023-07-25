Truist Financial Increases Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $211.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.80.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CW opened at $192.88 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $136.21 and a one year high of $193.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.98.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

