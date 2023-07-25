UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
UDR Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 560.02%.
Institutional Trading of UDR
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
