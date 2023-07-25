UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UDR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after buying an additional 146,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 180,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of UDR by 51.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

