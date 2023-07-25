USCB Financial (USCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.09 million. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USCB opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.31. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USCB. Raymond James cut their price target on USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in USCB Financial in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in USCB Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

