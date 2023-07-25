Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 3.1 %

VBLT stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vascular Biogenics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

