Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 3.1 %
VBLT stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vascular Biogenics
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.