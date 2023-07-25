Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.