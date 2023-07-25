Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $47.64 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CVX opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

