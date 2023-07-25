Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4,217.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 27,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 164.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.42.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

