Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,525 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,989,000 after purchasing an additional 545,595 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

