Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,800 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

