Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

