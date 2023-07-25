Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $132,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after buying an additional 680,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after buying an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,482,000 after buying an additional 462,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,789,000.
Shares of IJK opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
