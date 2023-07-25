Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $154,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,434,000 after buying an additional 173,409 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $86.37 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

