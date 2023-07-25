Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $154,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

MPC stock opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $86.37 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.71.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

