Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $156,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

