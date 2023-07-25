Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $195,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after purchasing an additional 260,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,899,000 after acquiring an additional 110,678 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Shares of CRWD opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

