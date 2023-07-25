Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 121,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 309,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 71,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

