Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.42.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.93 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.