Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 166.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 135.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 173,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $181.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.91 and its 200 day moving average is $180.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

