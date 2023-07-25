Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $181.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

