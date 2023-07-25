Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celanese Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.07.

Shares of CE stock opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.91. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

