Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NetEase Stock Up 3.3 %

NetEase stock opened at $105.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

