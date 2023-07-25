Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $107.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

