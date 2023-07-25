Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Shares of SHW opened at $268.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average is $235.70. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

