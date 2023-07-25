Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.