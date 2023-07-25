Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

