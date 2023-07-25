Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

