Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 691 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.77. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.03 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

