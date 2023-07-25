Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.