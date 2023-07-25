Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average is $189.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $209.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

