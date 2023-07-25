Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

EEM stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.