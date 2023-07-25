Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,466 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

