Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

