VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.88 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup lowered their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total value of $134,711.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,245 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.