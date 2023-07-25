Virtu Financial (VIRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

