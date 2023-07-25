Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,104 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $450.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

