Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,104 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.67. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.