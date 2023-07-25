Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of V stock opened at $240.69 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.