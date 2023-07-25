Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.18 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vistra in a report released on Sunday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $4.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

