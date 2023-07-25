Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

