Wells Fargo & Company Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $127.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.09.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.79. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 44.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $456,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

