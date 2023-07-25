Wells Fargo & Company Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $386.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $386.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.76.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $323.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.26. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,583 shares of company stock worth $7,152,921. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

