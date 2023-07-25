Wells Fargo & Company Trims Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Target Price to $45.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

