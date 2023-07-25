West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. Raymond James raised West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. AXA S.A. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

