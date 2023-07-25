Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.30 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.40.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.7 %

WHR stock opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $178.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $21,954,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

