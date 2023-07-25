William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report released on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $28.67.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,709 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,341 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 102,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.