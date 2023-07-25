William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Potbelly Stock Up 0.4 %

PBPB stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Potbelly by 501.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 107,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Potbelly by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis acquired 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,092.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,092.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,651 shares of company stock worth $120,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.